06/09/2021

Journalist Cian joins the Limerick Leader team

Appointment: Cian O'Broin

Reporter:

Leader reporter

JOURNALIST Cian O'Broin has joined the Limerick Leader team of reporters and journalists.

Born in Limerick but from Ennis, the 24-year-old attended University of Limerick where he completed an undergraduate in New Media and English and then the Masters in Journalism programme, finishing up at the end of last month.

Previously, he worked at the Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra for eight months as a marketing and social media intern as well as just coming from The Clare Echo newspaper, where he worked for two years and eight months as a feature writer and news reporter.

He has a keen interest in environmental and science journalism as well as human interest stories that get to the heart of local communities. His other interests lie with literature and local history.

He is looking forward to championing local environmental groups around the county and charting the lesser told tales that give Limerick its signature character.

