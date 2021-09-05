Search

05/09/2021

Limerick-based Enet appoints new marketing manager

Appointment: Lisa Gillivan

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Plassey-based firm Enet, Ireland’s largest open access network telecommunications provider, has announced the appointment of Lisa Gillivan as its new marketing manager. 

She joins Enet from Panda Power where she held the role of head of marketing. Prior to this she spent a number of years in Australia in a variety of marketing and advertising roles. 

At Enet, Lisa will have responsibility for driving awareness of Enet’s ongoing projects, including the delivery of broadband services over the State’s fibre optic network, as well as being a key supplier to the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.

Qualified with a Bachelor of commerce with a marketing specialisation from the National University of Ireland, Lisa also has a professional diploma in digital marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute and a professional diploma in UX Design at the UX Design Institute.

Commenting on the appointment, Enet chief executive Peter McCarthy said: “Lisa has already made a significant contribution to the business since joining us, and I am looking forward to working with Lisa in her new role.”

