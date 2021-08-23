Energy company provides funding boost for Limerick community groups

SSE Renewables has donated over €228,000 to more than 100 community groups through the Limerick and Kerry Community Fund over the past year.

The company, which owns and operates renewable energy sources across Ireland provides voluntary community funding from its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects.

The Limerick and Kerry Community Fund, which distributes wind powered funding on behalf of wind farms at Dromada, Athea, Tournafulla, Rathcahill and Leanamore, donated over €228,000 to 101 community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres.

One of the beneficiaries is Athea Tidy Towns which is putting this year’s funding towards surfacing the Galey river walkway in Athea Village.

“In 2020, Athea Tidy Towns purchased some land to develop a River Walk along the River Galey in Athea Village. This project has been affectionately known as 'our lockdown project’ as volunteers came together socially distant to assist with construction of the walkway and to plant a variety of native hedging, trees and a community stage," said Henry Moran, Chairman of Athea Tidy Towns.

"The SSE Airtricity community funding will enable us to further enhance the Athea Tidy Towns River walk by laying a permanent surface to make the area safer for users and suitable for buggies and wheelchairs,” he added.

Helen Broderick, Chairperson of Tournafulla Sustainable Living Community has also welcomed the funding it will receive: “Tournafulla Sustainable Living’s aim is to keep our community and our area alive and viable. We have done much to accomplish this in the past, thanks to SSE community funding. We know that much work will need to be done to develop the site and garden, but interest is great, and volunteers are willing. This gives people a chance to work safely outdoors, and to keep engaged with the community, young and old,” she said.

Separately, SSE Renewables has donated over €10,000 to nine community groups in the Limerick / Tipperary border area through its Coomacheo Community Fund which provides funding on behalf of Knockastanna Wind Farm.

One of the organisations to receive funding is Cappawhite National School which will be putting the money towards purchasing a second-hand prefab to enable the school to continue with breakfast club and after school facilities.

Principal, Alice Flynn said: “This community funding will enable us to continue to provide this much needed service. Cappawhite National School is a DEIS school and has many families who benefit from the support of this breakfast club and, after school we can assist parents in childcare. Pupils also get much-needed assistance with homework and are provided with a breakfast before school and meal after school.”

Nationally, SSE Renewables has donated €1.1m to 412 projects across Ireland over the past year.

Commenting on the publication of the annual review, Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables said: “The past year has demonstrated to us all how important our local communities are. We are thankful that communities have trusted us to provide financial support during this difficult year. We are committed to using the green recovery and the growth of our renewables infrastructure to help even more communities in the year to come.”