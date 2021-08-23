Limerick Chamber announces new partnership with UL@Work

LIMERICK Chamber has announced a new partnership with UL@Work aimed at equipping Mid West businesses to deal with fast paced industry changes that are both challenging and providing opportunities for organisations.

UL@Work is a new range of digital programmes co-designed by industry and UL that enable upskilling and reskilling of employees in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, ICT, industry 4.0, robotics, digital leadership and future studies.

The programmes are tailored for work-based learners and designed to be flexible to the needs of students and employers across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

As a result of the partnership, Limerick Chamber will promote the programmes to Mid West business through a range of communications, ensuring as many businesses in the city and region as possible are aware of the availability of the innovative, future focused courses.

In a bid to reduce the cost of what is termed a ‘critical skills investment’, the Chamber Skillnet is inviting companies to contact them to find out if they are eligible for part funding.

“Never before have companies had to adapt to changes in work practices at the pace we see today. A culture of continuing skills development is necessary to maintain competitiveness. Many of our members compete in a global marketplace and exposure to cutting edge industry and academic excellence will be hugely beneficial.to ensuring they are performing at the top of their game," said Dee Ryan, CEO of Limerick Chamber.

“Future proofing their team’s skillset is essential during this accelerated period of digital change. That’s why Limerick Chamber is excited about the innovative post-graduate courses launched by UL@Work and (we are) delighted to come on board to help promote them to our members," she added.

Starting from next month, UL@Work will deliver industry designed, post-graduate courses through high-impact online sessions, that require 12-15 hours commitment per week.

Commenting on the courses being offered, Academic Director for UL@Work, Professor Martin Hayes said: “Global industry leaders collaborated with UL to specify the cutting-edge skills identified as essential for workplace of the future. Our industry professors and academic staff then deliver these world class, skills development programmes in an understandable and accessible way."

HE added: "We are delighted that Limerick Chamber, as the largest business network in the region, is partnering with us to promote these courses among its members. It will ensure that more members will be aware of and get access to the course than otherwise would be the case.”

Dee Ryan says Limerick’s highly educated workforce is a key factor for the region's economic success and that efforts must be made to ensure the talent base isn’t left behind in terms of rapidly evolving digital skills required for almost every discipline.

“If employers don’t keep pace, they risk losing competitiveness very quickly. That’s why we are partnering with UL@Work to showcase the seven part-time professional diplomas on offer from September and to urge learning and development directors to register their trainees before the fast-approaching August 25 deadline."

This year the programme focuses on work- based professional learners who will be offered Level 9 Professional Diplomas in Data Analytics, Intelligent Systems, Computer Vision Systems, Agile Software Development, Cognitive Robotics, Strategic Leadership and Digital Futures & Innovation.

Closing dates for applications are between September 18 and 25 - Visit ul.ie/gps/ulwork for more.