Retailer to support organisations promoting diversity and inclusion in Limerick communities

TESCO Ireland has announced it will dedicate the latest round of donations from its Community Fund to causes throughout Limerick that support diversity and inclusion.

The latest round of funding will see a number of Tesco stores in Limerick donate a combined €6,500 to nine different organisations across the city and county.

Launching the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce details of the latest Community Fund project which has allowed Tesco Ireland to help local causes in support of diversity and inclusion across the country. We are delighted this Community Fund will help to support GOSHH, Adapt Domestic Abuse Services and Limerick Pride Festival in Limerick.”

Launched in July 2014, the Tesco Community Fund supports local causes in the communities around its 151 stores throughout Ireland. To date, the Community Fund has helped almost 20,000 local projects. 

Further information is available here.

_____________________

The Limerick organisations to benefit from the latest round of funding are:

Abbeyfeale store

Fr Casey Ladies Football Club, Tournafulla Camogie Club, Treaty Warriors

Arthurs Quay SC

Adapt Domestic Abuse Services, GOSHH, Limerick Pride Festival

Crescent SC, Dooradoyle

Limerick Dragons

Newcastle West store

Newcastle West Camogie Club, Dromcollogher-Broadford LGFA

