Retailer to support organisations promoting diversity and inclusion in Limerick communities

Tesco has announced details of the latest donations under its Community Fund initiative
TESCO Ireland has announced it will dedicate the latest round of donations from its Community Fund to causes throughout Limerick that support diversity and inclusion.
The latest round of funding will see a number of Tesco stores in Limerick donate a combined €6,500 to nine different organisations across the city and county.
Launching the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce details of the latest Community Fund project which has allowed Tesco Ireland to help local causes in support of diversity and inclusion across the country. We are delighted this Community Fund will help to support GOSHH, Adapt Domestic Abuse Services and Limerick Pride Festival in Limerick.”
Launched in July 2014, the Tesco Community Fund supports local causes in the communities around its 151 stores throughout Ireland. To date, the Community Fund has helped almost 20,000 local projects.
Further information is available here.
_____________________
The Limerick organisations to benefit from the latest round of funding are:
Abbeyfeale store
Fr Casey Ladies Football Club, Tournafulla Camogie Club, Treaty Warriors
Arthurs Quay SC
Adapt Domestic Abuse Services, GOSHH, Limerick Pride Festival
Crescent SC, Dooradoyle
Limerick Dragons
Newcastle West store
Newcastle West Camogie Club, Dromcollogher-Broadford LGFA
