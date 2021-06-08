Limerick-based research centre for software welcomes new academic partner

LERO, the Limerick-based Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, is to expand its research capacity with the addition of GMIT as an academic partner.

Hosted by University of Limerick, Lero currently brings together expert software teams, from universities and institutes of technology across Ireland, in a co-ordinated centre of research excellence with a strong industry focus.

Director of Lero, Professor Brian Fitzgerald, said Ireland’s position as the global leader in software exports and development has been hard-won.

“Lero’s mission is to secure and enhance Ireland’s leadership position by fostering the finest researchers, enabling them to do the best work possible. The addition of such a strong team from GMIT to the Lero family gives us greater strength to face fresh challenges in the years ahead,” he said.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of GMIT, said the institute is delighted to be joining Lero: “We have received a warm welcome, and we look forward to making a bold contribution to the world-class research activities that are led from Lero. As GMIT strives to become a technological university, along with our Connacht Ulster Alliance partners IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT, there is growing evidence of the quality and impact of our research in a number of disciplines. Our ambition includes being able to make a strong impact in our region through excellent research, and it’s heartening to see this recognised and acknowledged through our membership of Lero,” she added.

Dr Rick Officer, GMIT Vice President for Research and Innovation, said Lero’s large and strong team of researchers are crucial to keeping Ireland at the forefront of software design and innovation. Their efforts have helped make Ireland a location renowned internationally for software research and development.

“GMIT’s academic and research teams now look forward to enriching Lero’s research teams and infrastructures. Combining our knowledge of Lero’s strategic priority sectors will extend Lero’s technological developments and better realise social and economic benefits for the people and industries we serve,” he added.

Lero, founded in 2005, has now grown to 12 higher-education institutes including GMIT along with University of Limerick, Dublin City University, Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Maynooth University, National University of Ireland Galway, University College Cork, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Munster Technological University, Waterford Institute of Technology and Limerick Institute of Technology.