Grant Thornton are here with professional financial advice

WITH all forms of news media dominated by Covid-19 over the past 18 months it is not surprising that many people have not spent much time considering their financial circumstances during this period.

However, as light begins to appear on the vaccine horizon it is worth taking some time to consider, often improved, financial circumstances. While many of us have been working from home we have, thankfully, retained the majority of our income levels.

In addition, the primary “non-essential” large spending items such as holidays and house renovations have had to be postponed. Therefore, the cash in our bank account may be higher than it was previously.

So what do you do?

There is no one answer that will suit everyone here. Some will not wish to take any risk with their money and will therefore shy away from investing into the world markets in whatever form. Others will be more hesitant to leave on deposit (at zero or negative interest rate) and will take some, calculated, investment risk.

Another cohort will probably have a combination of these two divergent solutions. A final group will do nothing at all but on occasion (such as when reading this!) will say to themselves “I must look at this sometime”.

Without urging everyone to take professional financial advice it is important to remind people to consider their financial circumstances regularly.

If you do not need some of the cash that is now in your bank account for a long period of time then it is certainly worth considering investing it in some form.

If, however, you need it to pay for some renovations that will occur in the coming six months then leave it in your account until they have been paid for.

The worst outcome for any individual, given that there is no deposit income of any consequence available through any of the financial institutions, is to leave their hard-earned cash surplus in their account for the long-term and not have a defined plan for the money.

Contact

Ray O’Halloran

Director, Private Client Services

T: (061) 607972

M: 087 253 7949

E: ray.ohalloran@ie.gt.com

E: privateclient@ie.gt.com

Joanne Clancy

Assistant Manager, Private Client Services

T: (061) 607969

M: 087 9700903

E: joanne.clancy@ie.gt.com

E: privateclient@ie.gt.com

Oliver O’Connor

Partner, Private Client Services

T: 01 6805679

E: oliver.oconnor@ie.gt.com

E: privateclient@ie.gt.com