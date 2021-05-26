Specsavers staff in Limerick raise funds to help deal with Covid crisis in India

STAFF at Specsavers stores in Castletroy, Cruises Street and the Crescent Shopping Centre have rallied together with colleagues across Ireland in response to the ongoing Covid crisis in India, donating funds for vital oxygen supplies, food and other services.

Specsavers and its store partners have raised a total of €70,000 for its long-time charity partner The Hope Foundation, to support its emergency response to the latest deadly wave of infection.

The business has actively supported The Hope Foundation over the last four years, raising over €200,000 for the charity and services to date. Specsavers funds the hospital’s eye care clinic in Kolkata, in addition to undertaking annual missions to India where they provide eyecare to the street and slum communities.

Kerril Hickey, Chairman of Specsavers Ireland, says the people of Kolkata hold a special place in heart of Specsavers staff and customers across the country. It was not a question of whether stores would help, but more a question of how.

"We are privileged to be in a position to help the people of Kolkata and I am enormously proud of how quickly and passionately our store partners have responded. This incredible sum of money will be put to work supporting The Hope Foundation’s efforts in the fight against Covid and helping India in its hour of need.’

Sinead Clohessy of Specsavers in Limerick, who has participated in two missions to Kolkata in recent years, commented: "Having been to Kolkata and witnessing the level of poverty, the lack of healthcare facilities and resources available in a pre-Covid era, it is terrifying to try even imagine the true reality of what’s actually happening on the ground there today."

Founder and Honorary Director of the Hope Foundation, Maureen Forrest says it has been very difficult to see friends and colleagues struggle and risking their own lives to help those in great poverty and dire need right now.

"Our partners at Specsavers have been incredible. Stepping up and showing their support, not turning a blind eye or getting distracted as things improve in Ireland. They continued to fund the eye care clinic through the pandemic and now with this €70,000 donation to our Covid crisis fund. We are indebted to them for their generosity and support and are overwhelmed by all they have done for us and continue to do for us," she commented.