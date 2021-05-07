Start your career in aviation with IAC

IAC is the global leader in aircraft painting, interiors and graphics. With 11 state-of-the-art facilities across the USA and Europe, IAC has capacity for 36 lines of aircraft and processes 1000+ paint events per year. IAC works in all segments of the aviation industry, including OEM, commercial, military, and general aviation. Our European headquarters are based in Shannon, County Clare, Ireland.

IAC/LCETB Traineeship Graduation:

The latest group of new graduates successfully passed through the IAC traineeship in Shannon last week. Eleven successful candidates graduated through the program with all of these graduates being offered full time positions within the company. The current class is the sixth group that have passed through the IAC program in the last 4 years which has proved to be a real success.

The program is an intensive course run in conjunction with the LCETB which involves many different aspects of the aircraft painting process and offers candidates a real opportunity to learn practical skills in our Shannon aircraft hangar. Many of these new graduates will become vital team members within our company potentially progressing to leadership positions such as team leaders and graphic designers.

The next training course will start in May 2021 and we are currently accepting applicants. No previous painting experience is required to apply for this training programme. We are also accepting direct entry applicants for full time employment with any previous domestic or industry related painting experience.

All enquiries and applicants can send their CV and details to careers@iac.aero.