Limerick homes can switch from solid fuel and start enjoying all the benefits of gas

For over eighty years, Calor has had a special place in many Irish homes, providing off-grid gas for cooking, heating and hot water.

Keeping your stove fed with fuel and ensuring that it is cleaned out can take time and effort. Homeowners across County Limerick can enjoy the benefits of gas with Calor without any of the clean-up associated with coal, solid fuels or even oil.

Calor Home Energy Consultant Damian Ruddy (pictured) is on hand to answer any questions and advise homeowners about their home energy needs.

Many Irish homes are operating on out-dated, inefficient boilers and heating systems, which can result in high energy bills and can also create unnecessary emissions.

The ideal heating system is flexible, cost effective and it should also be as clean as possible. Calor work with local registered installers to ensure homeowners have access to a reliable and versatile home heating system.

Due to their greater efficiency, modern state-of-the-art condenser LPG boilers can significantly reduce energy consumption meaning you can benefit the environment by reducing your Carbon Footprint.

Less energy use means you can reduce your bills and also be kinder to the planet. With an automatic monitoring system on Calor tanks, you won’t ever run out of gas, we will automatically deliver the gas you need when you are running low.

Gas remains an attractive option for homeowners as it gives instant heat, hot water on demand, controllable cooking and, unlike oil, it cannot be stolen. It also future proofs your home, with a renewable option available now and in the future.

Better still, switching to Calor means that you can, at any time, switch to Ireland’s very first 100% renewable gas, BioLPG.

Calor LPG is one of the cleanest fuels available to households across the county.

It is over 10% cleaner than home heating oil. Calor BioLPG delivers a further 50% emissions saving.

So, if you are still using an inefficient older boiler, or you want to switch from home heating oil, now is the time to change to a cleaner more flexible and sustainable home heating option.

By switching over to Calor, Ireland’s largest Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) provider, before May 31, you could qualify for a free boiler*.

Calor Home Energy Consultant Damian Ruddy will work with Registered Gas Installers in your local area to deliver your home heating solution safely. To do this, Calor and our associated local installers are ensuring every possible procedure and safety measure is in place.

Safety is of paramount to Calor and this may mean that our energy expert calls you as opposed to face-to-face meetings, and site visits will be carried out with social distancing guidelines followed.

Calor will be maintaining these for the foreseeable future.

For more information on switching to LPG or BioLPG, our renewable gas and our free boiler offer, log on to calorgas.ie or call 1850 812 450.



*terms and conditions apply. Offer ends 31-5-21.