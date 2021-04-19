Funding of €1.5m confirmed for 'ambitious reimagining' of Limerick museum

The allocation of €1.5m in funding for works at the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum has been broadly welcomed.

The monies, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, are part of a €75m investment for 24 landmark regeneration projects in rural communities across the country.

Announcing details of the allocations, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said: "These projects will breathe new life into towns and villages across the country making them attractive and vibrant places for people to live, work, socialise and raise a family."

The funding earmarked for Foynes will go towards what has been described as the "ambitious reimagining" of the existing museum".

The project, which will cost more than €m in total will involve an upgrading and expanding of the existing Museum to enable new visitor flow and upgraded interpretations. It will also create an additional viewing gallery, a children’s gallery, a 112 seater cinema, archival and library space and conference facilities.

"The project will significantly enhance the museum to create an internationally-significant tourism attraction," said Minister Humphreys.

Welcoming the allocation of funding for Foynes, Limerick TD Niall Collins said: “The €1.5m investment in the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum is this policy in action. The museum is an innovative and exciting project. The investment allocated to the museum will enable it to upgrade and expand the existing facility."

Deputy Patrick O'Donovan has also welcomed the inclusion of the Foynes project in the latest round of funding.