Shannon Airport receives multi-million euro funding boost from government

Shannon Airport has received a multi-million euro boost with confirmation it's to receive more than €6m in government funding.

Details of the allocation, under the Regional State Airports Programme 2021, has been announced by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton

A further €4,781,193 has been allocated to Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry airports under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

The money will be used to contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety, security and sustainability at the four airports. Shannon Airport itself will provide a level of top-up matching funding, with the projects to be completed this year.

"This funding represents a strong commitment by government to help Ireland’s regional airports remain financially sustainable as they plan to move beyond the largest exogenous shock that the sector has ever faced," said Minister Naughton.

"I am pleased to say that this funding has also taken climate objectives into account for the first time, representing an important step in the process towards the ‘greening’ of Irish Airports. I am confident that today’s allocations, coupled with the impending funding to address the impacts of Covid, will help airports regain their foothold in the aviation market when recovery begins," she added.

Limerick TD, Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the allocation of €6.3m to Shannon Airport.

"Since the Covid-19 virus arrived, it had been an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved in aviation, airport, airlines and the 140,000 people employed in the industry here in Ireland. We need to ensure that the entire aviation sector can come through the extremes of Covid-19 and indeed be able operate in a world with the ever threating presence of Covid-19," he said.

Separately, the government and the Department of Transport has announced an additional stream of funding for eligible airports, including Shannon, under the Covid-19 Irish Airports Scheme, which was recently approved by the European Commission.

This new Scheme, which has an overall budget of €26m, will provide airports with flexibility to roll out route incentives/charge rebates, in consultation with airlines, with a view to supporting recovery and growth of connectivity when circumstances allow.