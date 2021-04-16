Central College Limerick: First step on the road to success

After I did my Leaving Certificate in 2019, I decided to do a Level 5 Early Childhood Care and Education programme at Central College Limerick.

This programme was really beneficial to me and provided me with the knowledge and skills necessary to progress my studies. I am now undertaking a Level 8 Degree in Early Childhood Education and Care in the Limerick Institute of Technology.

Completing a Level 5 programme at Central College Limerick really prepared me for my current studies.

The dedicated tutors were always willing to help me if I needed it and I gained a lot of valuable experience from completing various assignments.

The online learning platform, Microsoft 365, was also very useful.

I would definitely recommend Central College Limerick, as I feel it gave me a lot of opportunities that I wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.



Testimonial by Daniella Deedigan

2020 Graduate, Level 5 Early Childhood Care and Education