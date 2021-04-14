Make a clean cut with Next Generation School of Barbering

Welcome to Next Generation school of Barbering based in the heart of limerick city, providing training and upskilling to the Next Generation of Barbers!

At Next Generation School Of Barbering, we offer quality training & support to all our trainees.

Next Generation School is a hands-on training school offering full time & part-time accredited level 2, level 3 and level4 certificate & diploma in barbering in a real barbershop environment.

Our educators train and supervise our students to the highest standards of modern and classic barbering techniques, building your confidence and monitoring your progress from beginning to end. A high percentage of our past graduates have gained employment in some of Limerick’s finest barbershops.

We also offer a full-time diploma in barbering, hot towel shave workshops, colour workshops & much more in a real barbershop environment.



This is the only full time accredited course in the Mid West

The VTCT Level 2 Certificate in Barbering

The VTCT Level 3 Certificate in Barbering

The VTCT Level 4 Award in Creative Male Grooming

Course Options

VTCT level 2 certificate in Barbering Full time

VTCT level 2 certificate in Barbering Part time

VTCT Hairdresser to Barber

VTCT Advanced Barbering & Upskilling

VTCT Diploma in barbering



Next Generation School of Barbering, unit 8 Lock Quay, Limerick.

email ruth@nextgenbarbers.ie or phone 085-7164847

Next Generation Barbershop, Unit 2 A, Convent Hill, Killaloe Shopping Centre, Killaloe, County Clare.

email careers@nextgenbarbers.ie or phone 061-376988

See nextgenbarbers.ie/