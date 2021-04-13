Limerick households going green with Tru Eco

LIMERICK households are seeking a safer and kinder way to clean their homes.

VivaGreen, the Irish manufacturer of Tru Eco, a range of eco-friendly, refillable household and laundry cleaning products, has seen significant demand for its products since launching the range in 2020.

Available in Dunnes Stores (Jetland Shopping Centre) and SuperValu stores, the Tru Eco range is made from plant-based and biodegradable ingredients and each bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, creating a circular economy product that is reusable, recyclable, and refillable.

The range includes an All-Purpose Cleaner, Washing-Up Liquid, Non-Bio Laundry Detergent, and Fabric Conditioner.

Reducing its carbon footprint as low as possible, Tru Eco offers a refill solution, which closes the loop on plastic waste. By refilling, people can reduce their environmental footprint, minimise plastic waste as well as lowering carbon emissions.

Tru Eco refill stations are being rolled out in Limerick and around the country, where people can bring their empty their bottles to refill. To find a refill station near you, visit trueco.ie.

Russell Walsh, Joint Managing Director, VivaGreen says: “People are actively looking for eco-friendly solutions. The feedback from our Tru Eco customers has been fantastic with lots of interest in the refill option. We work hard to develop products that meet peoples’ needs, while also trying to protect the environment".

Mr Walsh adds: “We have been in business for over 25 years producing eco-friendly garden and household products, and it is encouraging to see the increase of environmental awareness in recent years. Awareness days such as Earth Day, the world’s largest environmental movement, celebrated on April 22, have gathered huge momentum. These awareness days provide opportunities to inform people about environmental issues and on how we can all do our part to protect our planet.”

Dr Anne Marie Mahon, Lead Scientist in VivaGreen, ensures sustainable practices and naturally derived ingredients are central to product development.

Here are Dr Mahon’s Top three Tips for a Greener Household

1. Reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles in your household

Choose products that have a refill option, and even better if they are eco-products. Use all-purpose cleaners for the kitchen, bathrooms, and floor. Go back to basics if you are ready and use soda crystals and vinegar to clean your floor.

2. Reduce the amount of product you use - “just add a drop”

There is no need to use a generous squirt and we often use more than we need of products such as washing-up liquid, laundry detergent, and cleaners. This will save you money and reduce your carbon footprint as well and your plastic footprint on our planet.

3. Use laundry liquid instead of laundry powder

There are fillers in laundry powders that can cause clogging in the treatment process and prevent the wastewater from being treated properly. The effects of this are likely to have a greater impact on those with on-site septic tanks but fillers also increase the sludge burden at larger treatment plants which must be separated, transported, and sometimes heat or chemically treated. Then the sludge is transported once more for land application. Using laundry liquid helps to reduce these energy-intensive processes.



The Tru Eco range is available in Dunnes Stores (Jetland Shopping Centre), SuperValu stores, and refillable in health stores nationwide. Visit trueco.ie to find a refill station near you.