Telecommunications firm expands its 5G network in Limerick

TELCOMMUNICATIONS company eir has announced the further expansion of its 5G network in Limerick to areas including Abbeyfeale, Caherconlish, Ballyneety, Caherdavin and Raheen.

The company's 5G network, which was launched in late 2019, is already available in other areas including Limerick city, Croom, Adare, Newcastle West, Patrickswell, Kilmallock and Ballingarry.

eir says its 5G network now spans 268 towns and cities, across 904 sites nationwide and that the network is complemented with 4G coverage across 99% of the population of Ireland.

Users of 5G are able to download their favourite shows instantly, stream high-definition content without buffering and enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. 5G technology also substantially enhances business connectivity, allowing customers greater

reliability, speed and connection.

Commenting on the latest expansion of the network eir CEO Carolan Lennon said: “As we continue to live with the Covid-19 pandemic, eir is acutely aware of the importance of connectivity for customers, for business owners and for the continuation of

many aspects of our lives. Our dedicated teams are building a comprehensive 5G network for all customers and I am proud to see the rollout of eir’s 5G network continue at-pace, despite public health restrictions. The transformation of our mobile network ensures that eir offers the best coverage and connectivity to our customers in every corner of Ireland, enabling our customers to live, work and connect reliably and at speed, wherever they choose in the country.”

eir’s 5G service is available to eir customers on a range of 5G compatible devices.