Limerick sports stars to join Network Ireland discussion

HOCKEY star Roisin Upton, sprinter Ciara Neville and rugby player Louise Galvin are joining this month’s meeting of Network Ireland Limerick.

The trio will use the event to talk about the challenges they have faced in their sporting careers during a panel discussion about Women in Sport.

RTÉ’s Operation Transformation leader Hazel Hartigan will also make a guest appearance at the event which is sponsored by the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau.

Businesswomen throughout the Mid West are welcome to attend the event which is free for Network Ireland Limerick Members and €20 for non-members, with proceeds donated to Cliona’s Foundation.

The panelists will share their perspectives on a number of topics during this virtual event including; the visibility of women in sport, getting the right support, following their dreams, keeping perspective despite constant uncertainty and the mentors who helped them along the way.

Network Ireland Limerick president Caragh O’Shea said: “While the focus of this event is on sport, there will inevitably be lessons from their stories both on and off the pitch that will inspire business owners and leaders. We are looking forward to an exciting and engaging discussion with our amazing panelists and guest speakers.”

The event kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 24.​

Tickets are available online at networkireland.ie as well as through Eventbrite.