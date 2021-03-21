Limerick charities to benefit as latest grants from Tesco Community Fund are revealed

TESCO Ireland has announced it will dedicate the latest round of donations from its Community Fund to causes throughout Limerick that support the vulnerable and those most impacted by Covid-19.

The latest round of funding will see Tesco stores in Limerick donate €6,000 to a number of local causes including the Children's Grief Centre, Limerick Suicide Watch and St John of Gods.

Launching the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said: “We are pleased to be able to support the groups and organisations across Limerick that have continued to help the vulnerable members of their communities during this time. As we reach a year since the start of the pandemic, restrictions continue to have an impact on individuals, families and communities around the country. We hope that this latest round of Community Fund donations will help charities and causes at both local and national level continue to carry out the vital work they do for the people in their communities.”

During 2020, Tesco Ireland donated over €1 million in Covid supports to causes nationwide through a series of donations, food collections and fundraising to help those most in need. This included a €150,000 donation split among three national charities - ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland - to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of local communities throughout the country.

In January, the retailer announced that its Community Fund had reached a milestone of €5 million in donations to local communities across Ireland since its establishment.

First launched in 2014, the Community Fund aims to provide financial support to groups in the local communities across the country.

The Limerick organisations to benefit from the latest round of funding are:

Abbeyfeale store

Kerry Parents & Friends Association, Listowel Family Resource Centre, St John of Gods

Arthurs Quay SC

Children's Grief Centre, St Gabriel’s Centre The Haven Hub

Coonagh store

Brothers of Charity, Limerick Animal Welfare, Limerick Suicide Watch

Crescent SC, Dooradoyle

Children's Grief Centre, Limerick Animal Welfare, Samaritans

Newcastle West store

Community Crisis Response Team, Desmond Complex, Samaritans

Roxboro store

Children's Grief Centre, St Gabriel’s Centre, The Haven Hub

Tesco Express, Shannon Banks

Brothers of Charity, Limerick Animal Welfare, Limerick Suicide Watch