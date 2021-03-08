Aldi rolls out new click and collect service at Limerick store

ALDI has launched its new click-and-collect service for its customers in Limerick city.

Following a successful trial of the service in Dublin, the retailer is now offering the service to customers from its Dublin Road store in Castletroy.

Through the new service, customers will be able to choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to the Castletroy store where their shopping will be brought to their cars by staff contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

Customers who register for the service, are offered timeslots to arrive at dedicated click-and-collect points in the car park where they can pick up their shopping.

Commenting on the roll-out of the service in Limerick, Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director at Aldi Ireland, said: “Following the success of the initial trials of the service, we’re really excited to now be able to offer Click and Collect to Irish customers in this roll-out to selected stores. “We’re really thrilled to offer even more ways for our customers to access the high-quality, affordable food they shop at Aldi for, especially at this time with all of us continuing to live through the impact of the pandemic.

Aldi, which operates two other stores in Limerick, also offers a home delivery service from its store in Castletroy in partnership with Deliveroo.

For further details on how to order via Click and Collect click here.