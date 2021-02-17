Limerick native one of eight new partners at law firm

CASTLETROY native Cillian O’Boyle is one of eight new partners appointed by law firm Matheson, across a range of its practice areas.

The Limerick native played senior rugby for Garryowen, winning the All-Ireland League in 2007, and also played senior football for Monaleen GAA Club.

In his role at Matheson’s Commercial Real Estate department, Cillian advises both domestic and international lenders on all property aspects of real estate security, from the taking of security through to the enforcement of same. He also has considerable experience in general commercial property work including acquisitions and disposals and commercial landlord and tenant work, as well as experience in the renewables sphere.

Commenting on the appointments, Michael Jackson, Managing Partner of Matheson said:

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of eight new partners to the firm, and congratulate them on their achievement. The range of sectors encompassed by these appointments reflects both the breadth of technical and legal knowledge in Matheson, and the broad sectoral composition of our client base. It also reflects our ability, as a full service commercial law firm, to support indigenous and global clients with an international focus."

In addition to Matheson’s new partner announcement, 2021 has also seen the appointment of 20 newly-qualified solicitors at the firm.

The law firm, which employs more than 720 people, is headquartered in Dublin and also has offices in Cork, London, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto.