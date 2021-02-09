International logistics company begins €10m development in Shannon

THE Shannon Group has welcomed the start of a €10 million development by logistics company DB Schenker at Shannon Free Zone East.

The company has secured a 5.2 acre site for the project from Shannon Commercial Properties and plans to construct a 52,000 square foot facility which will support its multinational customer base.

Congratulating DB Schenker on its new development, Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group said: “It is really encouraging to see a major development of this scale and we are proud to have played our part in facilitating DB Schenker’s €10 million investment on our development land at Shannon Free Zone East. This is yet another a very positive announcement for the business community in Shannon and I would like to extend our congratulations to the DB Schenker team.”

Shannon Group manages a large property portfolio which includes Shannon Free Zone and has worked closely with DB Schenker to identify a suitable site for the multimillion euro development.

“We are delighted to welcome DB Schenker, the latest FDI company to have chosen to locate in Shannon Free Zone. As a global leader with more than 140 years’ experience of logistics, it is wonderful to see their commitment to invest and grow at Shannon," Gerry Dillon, Shannon Group Property Director.

“We pride ourselves on finding bespoke property solutions for indigenous and FDI companies, whether that is prime development sites, or tailored turnkey buildings solutions to meet their needs. In addition, Shannon Group’s development strategy for Shannon Free Zone is on track to deliver a 150,000 square foot development of new advanced technology manufacturing space by year end. In total we will have delivered almost one million square feet of new property solutions since the Group’s establishment in 2014,” he added.

The Shannon Free Zone is a growing and diverse business park with a network of over 180 companies employing over 8,000 people from industries ranging from manufacturing, aviation, logistics, bio-pharma, distribution, tech and more.