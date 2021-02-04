SPONSORED CONTENT
JOB ALERT: Carey Glass has a number of vacancies
Carey Glass UC has the following vacancies:
General Operatives & CNC Operators
Bentler
Vertimax
SLP
Toughening Plants
Successful Candidates must be consistent and accurate in all duties, be flexible in relation to overtime and work well as part of a team.
CNC experiences a distinct advantage.
Key Responsibilities:
Report to Department Manager or Line Leader and will take direction from Line Leader
Ensure that products are produced safely, efficiently and to the highest quality standard
Work as part of a team to meet daily production targets
Comply with SSOWs, safety and quality procedures and policies
Previous experience in a manufacturing environment desirable, previous experience in the glass industry a distinct advantage.
We offer:
Work in a multinational team
Opportunities for professional development
Closing date for applications: Friday 12th February 2021
Please send applications to hr@careyglass.com
