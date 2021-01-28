German retailer to create dozens of new roles at Limerick stores

GERMAN retailer Lidl has announced it is to recruit more than 43 new employees across its Limerick-based operations this year.

The company says a variety of operational roles will be filled across its three stores in the city and its store in Newcastle West.

As Ireland’s fastest growing retailer, Lidl says around 1,200 roles are being created across the country to support its growing customer base in the county.

The retailer, which has remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, also plans to continue to invest locally in its longstanding supplier base supporting the livelihood of many local partners with dedicated promotions including Limerick-based Cahill’s Farm Cheese.

The announcement of the new roles comes as Lidl has been confirmed as one of just 14 Irish companies recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2021.

The certification, which is highly regarded and sought after, showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

Commenting on the announcement, Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources for Lidl Ireland said: "Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated incredible agility, selflessness and dedication in serving our local communities, ensuring that our customers across the county had access to the food and supplies they needed. I am pleased to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to recognise their phenomenal contribution as frontline workers during an exceptionally challenging time.”

Recently awarded Best COVID-19 Response by a Retailer at the Irish Quality Food Awards, the dedication of Lidl's frontline workers has not gone unnoticed and the company says it is committed to a €2 million investment in a Covid Employee Bonus for all employees on the island of Ireland

A total of €38,000 has been allocated to Limerick-based employees.