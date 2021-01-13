Major retailer seeks to recruit extra workers for Limerick and Clare stores

Aldi Ireland has announced it is seeking to recruit 24 new employees for its network of stores in Limerick and Clare.

The retailer, which is planning to recruit more than 1,000 people nationwide, says 18 permanent and six temporary positions are available across its seven stores in Limerick and Clare.

The creation of the new jobs comes as Aldi continues to grow its store network across the country. Aldi currently operates three stores in Limerick and has submitted a planning application for a new store at Roches Street in the city centre. It is also seeking to open a new store in Shannon.

“Our stores have seen a major increase in customer footfall since the Covid-19 pandemic began and our staff have played a central role in ensuring people have had access to essential best value groceries in a safe environment. We take pride in being one of the best employers in the country, employing over 4,500 colleagues and paying industry leading wages,” said Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director of Aldi Ireland.

Click here for full details of the different roles which are available