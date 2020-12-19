Irish Water launches Water Stewardship Programme for Limerick businesses

Irish Water has launched an innovative Water Stewardship Programme for Limerick businesses.

It's the first initiative of its kind globally and aims to help businesses safeguard water supply now and into the future.

Representatives from Wyeth Nutrition in Askeaton took part in the pilot programme and presented at the official launch of the programme earlier this month.

"The Certified Water Steward Programme supported the factory in meeting its corporate water sustainability targets and becoming the first site in Ireland to achieve Platinum certification under the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard,” said Ian Ryan, Certified Water Steward and Internal AWS Certification Lead, Wyeth Askeaton.

Commenting on the programme, Niall Gleeson, Irish Water Managing Director said: “We are delighted to launch this initiative, which is the first of its kind globally. We are proud to announce that the pilot programme alone has been a catalyst for 460 new water conservation projects by business customers such as the Dalata Hotel Group, Intel and DAA. Conserving water not only helps protect your local supply – it can also protect the environment, boost your reputation, and reduce your bills.”

The specialised training, provided as part of the initiative, provides business owners with the knowledge and expertise to lower water consumption and reduce operating costs while protecting the environment. Small changes such as identifying water waste on site, setting a baseline for water use, raising awareness amongst staff and customers or upgrading to water efficient devices can help to save water and money.

Michael Gillen of Ibec said: "We encourage Irish businesses to move to environmentally responsible water management and Irish Water’s Certified Water Stewardship Programme provides best practice training to support your business to use water sustainably, in a way that benefits people and nature.”

The programme is an international best practice certification - accredited by the European Water Stewardship Standard (EWS). The initiative is being implemented with the endorsement of key business stakeholder groups such as Ibec, IDA, Chambers Ireland, EPA, Origin Green, BIM and Enterprise Ireland.

The programme delivers the business case for taking action on water stewardship, water mapping of a business site, water saving opportunities and how to develop a strategy and agreed action plan.

Businesses can find out more information on the Water Conservation for Business Hub at water.ie.