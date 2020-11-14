Limerick-based AFSC celebrates 10th anniversary of fuelling Ireland.

Atlantic Fuel Supply Company (AFSC) recently celebrated a big milestone, 10 years in business.

Located in Foynes, County Limerick, the state-of-the-art oil terminal is the largest in Ireland with a capacity of 82,000 million of litres.

AFSC supplies a full range of fuels including motor fuels, home heating oil, agricultural fuels and biofuels.

For ten years AFSC has been an important part of the landscape and community in Foynes supporting jobs and businesses in the region. It safely and reliably supplies 10% of Ireland’s fuel needs.

“Congratulations and thanks to the team at AFSC on reaching this milestone”, said Chris O’Callaghan, AFSC Managing Director.

“The exemplary safety record and success of the company is testimony to their hard work and dedication. We look forward to the exciting challenge of meeting Ireland’s changing fuel requirements over the next 10 years,” he added.