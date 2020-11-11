EY Limerick appoints Director of Strategy and Transactions services

EY is delighted to announce the appointment of Éanna Brennan as Director of EY’s Strategy and Transaction services in its Limerick office on Harvey’s Quay.

With a background spanning buy & sell side due diligence, leveraged finance as well as financial and operational restructuring, Éanna will lead EY’s Strategy and Transaction service offering in the Mid-west.

Under Strategy and Transactions, EY provides support to businesses at every stage of the economic cycle. At this time of high uncertainty, EY can provide support to manage crises’ and stabilise cashflows in the short term, while also helping to identify and execute on strategic growth opportunities this uncertainty brings.

Commenting on his appointment, Éanna said: "There is tremendous scope for continued economic growth in Limerick and the Mid-west. While many businesses are strongly positioned to take immediate advantage of these growth opportunities, some good businesses will require support to ensure survival through challenging times. Having local Strategy and Transactions expertise combined with the knowledge of a global network will allow EY provide a unique offering to businesses in the region."

Mr Brennan added: "I look forward to working with the very talented EY Limerick team to help businesses across Limerick and the Mid-West respond to the events of 2020 and plan for continued future growth”.