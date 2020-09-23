Crew change at old fire station as new brewery/bar is set to open in Limerick

Following the re-opening of pubs across Limerick on Monday, a new brewery/bar is set to open its doors for the first time later this week.

Two young entrepreneurs from Belfast have chosen the iconic Old Fire Station building in Limerick city centre as the location for their new business venture.

Crew, which opens to the public on Thursday, will have a focus on beer produced in house as well as independent Irish craft beer and spirits produced across the Island of Ireland.

“Opening a new craft beer business with a pub as our main route to market during a world pandemic where businesses are closing may sound crazy to some. In fact now I say it out loud, it does sound crazy." said owner Jonathan Crute who will operate the new premises with his business partner Gareth Cash.

“We started our business before Covid-19, with an original business plan put together in 2018 which got us significant financial support from the Local Enterprise Office in Limerick as well as our families and friends. Our plans have been in motion for a couple of years now facing many challenges along the way, and we will continue through this challenge. Business involves taking risks and while some may think this is crazy there are many very successful examples of businesses which opened in tough times through the years," added Jonathan.

Once it opens, Crew will be serving an Irish spirit focused cocktail menu along with some great local food dishes supplied from local food producers and partners.

According to Jonathan and Gareth, the name of the business is in part a tribute to the historic nature of the building, whose previous occupants were Limerick’s firefighters.

Not only is the title of the business of major relevance to the building’s history but it is also the key message of the business - a group working together towards a positive goal.

The entrepreneurs say their focus will be on their team and the local community, and working together to create their dream product, experience and impact on the world.

They strive to create a warm, welcoming and fun atmosphere where people can come to relax and enjoy the experience of tasting the beer that’s being brewed right before their eyes, knowing that it’s as fresh and local as you can get

Both Jonathan and Gareth are anxious to share their passion for craft beer, spirts and cocktails in a way that supports local Irish producers. Crew’s goal is to produce quality beer, on site, to be enjoyed fresh by locals and tourists alike, and in doing so to create quality employment and a positive impact on the local community in Limerick.

They began their first brew at the end of last month and will be fully compliant with public health guidelines once open.

