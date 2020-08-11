Limerick Businesswoman of the Year awards go virtual

THE finalists for the 2020 Limerick Businesswoman of the Year awards have been announced.

Because of public health restrictions, the virtual awards ceremony, which will feature guest speaker Dr Sinead Kane will be streamed online from the Savoy Hotel on August 27.

Sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Limerick and AIB, this year’s awards will be hotly contested by 24 businesswomen across five different categories - Business Innovation, Emerging New Business, Solo Businesswoman, Transformative Employee and the ‘Power Within’ Champion.

Most of the award categories are new this year and were introduced to recognise the unprecedented challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our annual Businesswoman of the Year Awards have been transformed to reflect the vastly altered working world in which we all find ourselves. 2020 has become a time for reflection, drawing on the power within ourselves to transform and create a new way forward. We are delighted to have the opportunity to acknowledge our members who have demonstrated how strong, capable, and courageous they are in a time of crisis,” said Petrina Hayes, President of Network Ireland Limerick which is behind the awards.

The winners of each award category will go on to compete at the Network Ireland National Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will be announced on October 2.

This event will also combine live, on-stage and streaming elements.

_____________________________

The finalists of the Network Ireland Limerick Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2020 are:

Emerging New Business

Breda Deedigan, Deedigan HR Services

Aisling Stack, Namaste Skin clinic & Urban Day Spa

Aisling Finn, Lingweezy

Aoife McNamara, AOIFE Ireland

Elizabeth Andrzejewska, MUSH Cupcake Specialist

Denise Brazil, Bedford Townhouse

Amanda Sawyer, Irish Girl in Brooklyn

Business Innovation

Patricia Roberts, No 1 Pery Square Townhouse, Restaurant & Spa

Bernie Carroll, Student Programmes Ireland Ltd

Neisha Aherne, Catwalk Hair Consultancy

Fiona Doyle, Fiona Doyle Personal Stylist & Image Consultant

Monica Forde, The Bookkeeper

Lynda Sheehan, Rockbarton Garden Centre

Solo Businesswoman

Charanjeet Marwha, KAYA Brows & Beauty

Fiona Brennan, Success Coach & Project Manager

Andrea Moran, Wig Specialist

Ursula Stokes, Ursula Stokes Agency

Moira Geary, Moira Geary Ltd

Transformative Employee

Lyndsey Hall, Piquant Media

Lorna Horgan, University of Limerick Conference & Sports Campus

Aishling Casey, Limerick Strand Hotel

Sophie LaTouche, 101 O’Connell Street

Power Within

All of the above PLUS

Susan Pena, Villiers School



Karen Brosnahan, Shannon Regional Conference & Sports Bureau