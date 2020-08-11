Limerick Businesswoman of the Year awards go virtual
Hannah Wrixon, CEO, Get the Shifts, who won the Emerging Business Award at regional and national level in 2019 with Network Ireland Limerick past president Catriona O’Donoghue and Patrick O’Sullivan
THE finalists for the 2020 Limerick Businesswoman of the Year awards have been announced.
Because of public health restrictions, the virtual awards ceremony, which will feature guest speaker Dr Sinead Kane will be streamed online from the Savoy Hotel on August 27.
Sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Limerick and AIB, this year’s awards will be hotly contested by 24 businesswomen across five different categories - Business Innovation, Emerging New Business, Solo Businesswoman, Transformative Employee and the ‘Power Within’ Champion.
Most of the award categories are new this year and were introduced to recognise the unprecedented challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our annual Businesswoman of the Year Awards have been transformed to reflect the vastly altered working world in which we all find ourselves. 2020 has become a time for reflection, drawing on the power within ourselves to transform and create a new way forward. We are delighted to have the opportunity to acknowledge our members who have demonstrated how strong, capable, and courageous they are in a time of crisis,” said Petrina Hayes, President of Network Ireland Limerick which is behind the awards.
The winners of each award category will go on to compete at the Network Ireland National Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will be announced on October 2.
This event will also combine live, on-stage and streaming elements.
The finalists of the Network Ireland Limerick Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2020 are:
Emerging New Business
Breda Deedigan, Deedigan HR Services
Aisling Stack, Namaste Skin clinic & Urban Day Spa
Aisling Finn, Lingweezy
Aoife McNamara, AOIFE Ireland
Elizabeth Andrzejewska, MUSH Cupcake Specialist
Denise Brazil, Bedford Townhouse
Amanda Sawyer, Irish Girl in Brooklyn
Business Innovation
Patricia Roberts, No 1 Pery Square Townhouse, Restaurant & Spa
Bernie Carroll, Student Programmes Ireland Ltd
Neisha Aherne, Catwalk Hair Consultancy
Fiona Doyle, Fiona Doyle Personal Stylist & Image Consultant
Monica Forde, The Bookkeeper
Lynda Sheehan, Rockbarton Garden Centre
Solo Businesswoman
Charanjeet Marwha, KAYA Brows & Beauty
Fiona Brennan, Success Coach & Project Manager
Andrea Moran, Wig Specialist
Ursula Stokes, Ursula Stokes Agency
Moira Geary, Moira Geary Ltd
Transformative Employee
Lyndsey Hall, Piquant Media
Lorna Horgan, University of Limerick Conference & Sports Campus
Aishling Casey, Limerick Strand Hotel
Sophie LaTouche, 101 O’Connell Street
Power Within
All of the above PLUS
Susan Pena, Villiers School
Karen Brosnahan, Shannon Regional Conference & Sports Bureau
