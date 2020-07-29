Croom Community Development Association (CCDA) seek Chief Executive Officer

Croom Community Development Association (CCDA) are Currently Seeking a Chief Executive Officer. Established in 1988, the association works with Government agencies, charitable organisations, local development companies to bring about change and bridge gaps in service and facility provision, and to improve and enhance the attractiveness of Croom and its environs.

Employing over 30 people across a number of units including an Enterprise Park, a Civic Centre and a Sports Community Hall, the CCDA has made a significant contribution to date and has an ambitious strategy to continue to deliver for Croom in its current plans.(See Cromadh.com for more information)

Responsibilities

The CEO will be responsible for managing all aspects of the association including board reporting, governance and compliance, facilities and operations, programme management, financial control and funding, HR, community relations, dealing with external stakeholders including government agencies.

Who they are seeking

* Third Level qualification in Community Development, Management, Marketing, Business,

Finance, Resources or relevant discipline.

* Excellent leadership qualities, clear business acumen and previous experience of working with

boards.

* Experience of working and building relationships with statutory bodies, funders, beneficiaries.

* Project management experience in a multi-disciplinary environment in which multiple strands of work need to be managed and progressed simultaneously.

* Proven ability to provide leadership and manage all aspects of an organisation including finance and staff.

* Evidence of managing teams of people including volunteers & managing budgets and familiarity of working in the social enterprise sector.

* A proven high level of experience in development and delivery of Government and EU funded or similar programmes.

* The competencies required to deliver plans and strategies at local level and within the required time frames.

* Experience of the dynamics of partnership working with multiple stakeholders including Community organisations, local government etc.

* Excellent knowledge of the Governance Code.

* Fully proficient in Word, EXCEL, PowerPoint etc.

* Prepared to work outside of normal hours as required.

* Must complete Garda vetting.

Apply

If you are interested in this position, please contact Maurice Carr (mcarr@bdo.ie), Partner BDO

Recruitment with a curriculum vitae and a cover letter outlining how you feel you meet the requirements for the role. Closing date for applications is Friday,14th August 2020



For more information on the role or to apply you can also go to https://bdorecruitment.com/ job/chief-executive-officer- 11460/