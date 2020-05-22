Indigenous super supplement Limerick firm in double victory

Irish owned and produced super supplement company, Revive Active, is delighted to announce its most recent award wins in the Over the Counter and Retail Pharmacy Awards, last week. Revive Active took home the best Irish pharmacy brand product of the year, with its product Zest Active winning best vitamin, mineral and dietary supplement of the year. The prestigious industry awards were judged by an expert panel of both independent pharmacies and pharmacy chains.

Revive Active had tough competition with many of pharmacy’s big hitter brands in its category. To take home this award is a huge coup for the product. Revive Active is formulated to provide the most comprehensive blend of vitamins and minerals in one convenient daily sachet. Revive Active is a super supplement that contains 26 active ingredients, contributing to the maintenance of the immune system, heart, energy, fertility, thyroid function, metabolism, skin and more. The active ingredients in each sachet, that contribute to the normal function of the immune system, are zinc, copper, folate, selenium vitamins B12, B6, C, and D. Taking the supplement couldn’t be easier, just dissolve the sachet into a glass of water, or into your daily smoothie to have on the go!

Only 12 months on the market, Zest Active’s award win is a massive testament to the quality of the product as well as the benefits. Zest Active, is the perfect supplement for those with a busy lifestyle and fitness enthusiasts. It has 25 active ingredients that support energy, brain, the immune system and muscle recovery. It’s scientifically formulated to contain zero stimulants and zero caffeine and is enriched with Wellmune®, a Beta 1,3/1,6 Glucan. Like all Revive Active products, Zest Active couldn’t be simpler to take, just add the sachet to water or juice, and take it any time of day!

Both Revive Active and Zest Active had the highest score in each category. Judges’ impressive feedback on both products included ‘product innovation’ and ‘impact on customer’. On winning both awards Daithi O’Connor, founder and MD of Revive Active said: “As an Irish company Revive Active is delighted to win such prestigious awards in two highly competitive categories. To receive such accolades from the Irish Pharmacy industry is a great honour and reflects on the trojan work put in by our team in every area of the company.”

The Revive Active full range has nine products in its portfolio which provide total health from energy to joint care and from brain to skin care and are available in leading pharmacies and health stores nationwide, as well as online on reviveactive.com .

Follow the conversation on, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. @ReviveActive #SuperSupplement