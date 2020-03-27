The Limerick Leader is here for the people of Limerick

The Limerick Leader will continue to be published every week as usual throughout the Covid-19 crisis as we continue to support the community here in these unprecedented times.

Our tabloid paper on Monday will continue, as will our traditional weekend papers, with city, county and west Limerick editions.

The Leader team will bring you accurate and reliable information about Covid-19 in factual and accurate reporting both online and in print.

We are part of the fabric of Limerick and have been here since 1889. And while we have gone through a Civil War, two world wars and numerous other crises, we have never had to face anything like this in our history.

We will continue to highlight the positive news stories from our communities. Stories of heroic community deeds already abound as people unite to look after the needs of others in the county. In difficult times, you can always rely on community spirit to get people through.

Now, the focus is on the stories that matter to local people. In times like these, your local newspaper should be the voice of the community, helping people to understand what is going on and offering peace of mind.

Together, we are stronger. Tell us your stories, send us your news, photos and videos. We might be socially distant but we have never needed each other more.

Keep in contact with all the latest happenings on our website on www.limerickleader.ie.

Contact news@limerickleader if you have any stories.

For advertising contact Lorna Clancy at lorna.clancy@limerickleader.ie and Deirdre Whelan at deirdre.whelan@limerickleader.ie.