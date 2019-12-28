Limerick TD repeats call for €12.30 living wage

SINN Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan has repeated his party’s call for a €12.30 living wage.

He says the current increase scheduled for February is not enough.

The front bench TD said: “According to Social Justice Ireland, over 100,000 workers in this state are living in poverty. That is a shameful statistic. As the state’s economic situation improved over the last few years, the rich have got richer, while ordinary workers were left behind”

He feels the​ 3% increase in the wage will be swallowed up by costs like rent, insurance premiums and childcare costs.

“This government need to realise the minimum wage is not enough for workers, and a living wage must be introduced,” he added.

Both locally and nationally, Sinn Fein has called for the €12.30 rate, with metropolitan councillors set to lobby the minister on foot of a motion from Cllr Sharon Benson.

“We need a Living Wage of €12.30 per hour to ensure workers are not living in poverty. Workers have waited long enough for proper pay and conditions,” Mr Quinlivan concluded.