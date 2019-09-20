Proprietor hopes County Limerick restaurant will reopen in ‘near future’

THE PROPRIETOR of the Old Bake House in Bruff says he hopes the town will have the restaurant open again in the very near future.

Maurice Hehir announced this Tuesday evening that the business is to close.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Hehir said they have taken the decision after 13 years of trading. He sincerely thanked all their customers, friends and suppliers who have made it “a most enjoyable experience”.

“We realise our closing leaves a gap in our town for the moment, but we hope that we will secure a suitable buyer for the business in the very near future.

“Again on behalf of myself, Eilis and our great staff, we would like to thank all the people from Bruff and the surrounding towns and villages who have supported us through the years,” said Mr Hehir.

He told the Limerick Leader the sale of the restaurant has taken longer than they hoped.

“We have some projects to begin and it was not possible to put them off any longer. We still hope to complete the sale of the restaurant in the short term and we hope that Bruff will have the restaurant open again in the very near future,” said Mr Hehir.

Former local councillor, Bill O'Donnell said: “It’s a loss of a great facility in the town of Bruff and I am very disappointed to hear this news.”

He continued: “The Old Bake House Restaurant has served the town of Bruff extremely well over a long number of years. I am confident we will see this business reopening in the future. It was a fantastic restaurant. I’ve been at very many good events there over the years.”

The Dooley Group is handling the sale of restaurant with overhead accommodation. Price is on application. They say the restaurant “enjoys impressive turnover figures”.