Limerick coffee shop wins Tidy Towns award

A COFFEE shop beside the Potato Market has won the Limerick City Tidy Towns award this month.

Abbey River Coffee at Matthew Bridge, Merchant’s Quay won the award for July, with Tidy Towns volunteers particularly impressed with the way the company has upcycled existing furniture, and used understated signage on the historic building.

Maura O’Neill, Limerick Tidy Towns said: “This quaint little coffee shop makes the absolute most of this small scenic space attached to the Potato Market on Mathew Bridge over the Abbey River, while of course maintaining the historic integrity of this beautiful stone building with understated signage and floral arrangements on the exterior. They have also created a cosy outside seating area in the Potato Market, using upcycled furniture and plants which is a great amenity to have in this area. From an environmental prospective, all their cups are fully biodegradable and they also encourage the use of reusable cups by all customers to save on waste.”

First opened in December 2017, Abbey River Coffee is a family run, independent coffee shop.

The firm becomes Limerick City Tidy Towns’ seventh winner for 2019, following Mint Boutique in January, Bakehouse 22 in February, Midwest Lighting in March, The Glen Tavern in April, Alexandra Dental Clinic in May and Thai Angel Massage in June.

All monthly winners will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at their annual event to be held early in 2020.

If you wish to volunteer with Limerick City Tidy Towns they meet every Sunday morning at 11am at the corner of Thomas Street and O’Connell Street, and on Wednesday evenings at 6pm outside the White House during summer months. For further details you can like them on Facebook, follow them on Twitter, check their website www.limericktidytown.com or email limericktidytowns@gmail.com