Limerick man reaches over 3,000 signatures in bid to save business from decline

A LIMERICK man has reached over 3,000 signatures in a bid to save his popular watersport business from decline.

Dave Neville, owner of Nevsail Watersports in Kilkee, launched a public appeal to help maintain his presence on the Kilkee beachfront.

As of 10.30pm on Sunday, the petition had received more than 3,000 signatures. The petition is addressed to Clare County Council and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross.

And Government senator Maria Byrne is one of many who is offering support to the Ennis Road man.

In a tweet this Sunday, Sen Byrne said: "Nevsail have given joy to so many teaching them in Kilkee over the last 15 years. They are experts in their field please sign the petition. I was delighted to do so."

Dave is the brother of international rugby referee Joy Neville, former Garryowen and Connacht player Paul, and Gary who runs Neville Design in Limerick city.

The petition follows a recent decision by Clare County Council to make just one beach hut available on the shore from 2020 onwards.

Mr Neville, has been ordered to vacate the main beach hut from September 2019, which is where 50% of his business, which also operates in Limerick, is based.

This “would make it impossible for Nevsail to continue to operate its business successfully,” Mr Neville said.

Clare County Council were contacted by the Limerick Leader, but a spokesperson said it is unable to comment on the matter as the beach huts are subject to a confidential licensing arrangement.