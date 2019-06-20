Limerick businesswoman forced to go 'cashless' after third burglary in six weeks

A BUSINESSWOMAN has repeated her call for a garda presence in Castletroy, after her restaurant was broken into for the third time in just six weeks.

Sabrina Amodeo, who runs three Tuscany restaurants in the locality was devastated after her premises in the Newtown Shopping Centre was targetted by vandals once again.

Now, in a bid to deter the thieves, she is making her business ‘cashless’.

“It’s desperate. It’s becoming a big issue for the area. But we will get it right. It is devastating for the community, for everybody. We all work so damn hard to make a fantastic business for the area, and it’s just disheartening when people come in and spoil it for us. It’s frustrating and devastating,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Sabrina said those who took part in the break-in in the early hours of last Saturday morning did not actually remove any items.

“They were just nuisances, smashing through three doors,” she explained.

Sabrina, and her management team were alerted immediately following the entry into the restaurant at 2.30am.

The gardai were on the scene quickly – but the vandals had already fled.

”This just highlights again that we need a garda facility in Castletroy. I know a unit has been offered in the Newtown Centre to the gardai free of charge. So there is one there for them. The gardai need to have more visibility in Castletroy. It’s too big an area not to have them present. At the moment, if you’re in trouble, it’s Henry Street or Castleconnell,” she said.

Sabrina said she was so thankful for the response from the community, whenever they have been targetted.

“After every single break-in, we have had people being so supportive. We have had emails, text messages, people have been showering us with support asking if there is anything we can do,” she explained.

The need for a garda presence in Castletroy, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, has been highlighted by many groups and individuals.

These include local Fine Gael Senators Kieran O’Donnell – who lives in the locality – and Maria Byrne.

Tuscany Bistro is located in the city centre, ​Castletroy and Ballina, Co Tipperary.

Henry Street Gardai are investigating the break-in.​

If you have any information, please telephone them at 061-212400.