Drugs destined for Limerick seized at Shannon Airport

The cannabis seized this afternoon at Shannon Airport
TENS of thousands of euro worth of herbal cannabis destined for an address in Limerick has been seized at Shannon Airport today.
As a result of routine profiling Revenue officers captured approximately four kilogrammes of the substance, valued at almost €80,000.
The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Harley, pictured, concealed within two parcels which had arrived into Ireland from Italy.
These were set for an address in Limerick city.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Padraig O’Callaghan with An Taoiseach during the filming of his exclusive interviews for the one off special episode of the ‘Paudcast’ to mark Down Syndrome Ireland’s 50th Anniversary
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.