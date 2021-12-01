Search

01 Dec 2021

Drugs destined for Limerick seized at Shannon Airport

The cannabis seized this afternoon at Shannon Airport

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TENS of thousands of euro worth of herbal cannabis destined for an address in Limerick has been seized at Shannon Airport today.

As a result of routine profiling Revenue officers captured approximately four kilogrammes of the substance, valued at almost €80,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Harley, pictured, concealed within two parcels which had arrived into Ireland from Italy.

These were set for an address in Limerick city.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

