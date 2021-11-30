UPDATE: Missing Limerick teenager located 'safe and well'

Shane Griffin was last seen on Saturday evening
A TEENAGER from Limerick who had been missing for two days has been located 'safe and well' gardai have confirmed.
A national appeal was issued last evening in relation to 16-year-old Shane Griffin who had not been seen since around 11.30pm on Saturday.
Shane, who was last seen in Limerick city prior to the appeal being issued has now been located.
"Shane Griffin has been located safe and well. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter," said a spokesperson who confirmed that "no further action is required".
Details of where and how the 16-year-old was located have not been disclosed publicly.
