Search

29 Nov 2021

BREAKING: €500,000 Lottery prize won by Limerick player

€1m must-be-won Lotto special this weekend while Saturday’s jackpot rolls towards €5.5m

The National Lottery has notified the lucky player of their success

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

ONE Limerick player in the National Lottery's Daily Millions draw is €500,000 richer this Monday evening.

The online player got their week off to a triumphant start after winning the top prize in today’s 2pm Daily Million Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased online at lottery.ie earlier in the day.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification has been sent to the user’s online account and that a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Limerick ticket holder.

The winner is advised to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by emailing claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

“Talk about getting the week off to a great start. An online player in Limerick would have had quite the afternoon today after winning the top prize of €500,000 in today’s 2pm Daily Million Plus draw. We are now encouraging all of our online players in Limerick to log in and check their accounts and emails very carefully," said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

For the record, the winning numbers were: 3, 7, 17, 20, 30 and 31. The bonus was 39.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media