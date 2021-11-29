BREAKING: €500,000 Lottery prize won by Limerick player

ONE Limerick player in the National Lottery's Daily Millions draw is €500,000 richer this Monday evening.

The online player got their week off to a triumphant start after winning the top prize in today’s 2pm Daily Million Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased online at lottery.ie earlier in the day.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification has been sent to the user’s online account and that a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Limerick ticket holder.

The winner is advised to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by emailing claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

“Talk about getting the week off to a great start. An online player in Limerick would have had quite the afternoon today after winning the top prize of €500,000 in today’s 2pm Daily Million Plus draw. We are now encouraging all of our online players in Limerick to log in and check their accounts and emails very carefully," said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

For the record, the winning numbers were: 3, 7, 17, 20, 30 and 31. The bonus was 39.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.