BREAKING: Limerick motorway closed following serious collision

EMERGENCY services are attending what's understood to be a serious road collision on the M18 Limerick to Shannon motorway.
The incident, near Junction 7 (Sixmilebridge) was reported shortly after 2.15pm this Friday.
Gardai, paramadics from the National Ambulance Service and six units of Clare Fire and Rescue from Ennis and Shannon are in attendance.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed a full closure is in place and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.
Incident update :— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) October 15, 2021
Collision on M18/N18 ,Closure in place at J7 Sixmilebridge.
Please Drive With Care ! pic.twitter.com/mzhYvQtzKg
While no further details have been confirmed, it's believed at least one person has been seriously injured.
More to follow.....
Photographs of the site at Garrynderk, taken earlier this month, were submitted to the court during the appeal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.