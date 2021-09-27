Missing Limerick teenager located 'safe and well'

A LIMERICK teenager who was missing from her home for over a month has been located 'safe and well' gardai have confirmed.
Michealah Quinlan (15) from Ballyagran was first reported missing on August 20 with both gardai and her family expressing concern for her safety.
A number of nationwide appeals have been issued over the last five weeks and searches have also been carried out as part of the effort to locate Michaelah.
The Garda Press Office issued an update this Monday morning to confirm the positive news.
"Michealah Quinlan, 15 years, who was missing from Ballyagran, County Limerick since Friday, August 20 2021, has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter," read the short statement.
Gardai have not disclosed how or where the teenager was located.
Peter Clifford, Monaleen Park RA; Lydia D'Arcy, Affinity CU; Danny Browne, Monaleen Park RA; Kevin Haugh, Monaleen Park RA and Noel Power, Monaleen Park at the unveiling ceremony
Bertha McCullagh and her partner Mairtin Ó Briain, pictured in 2017, were ‘a formidable team, two sides of an only once-minted coin’, according to Adare’s poet laureate Ed O’Dwyer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.