27/09/2021

Missing Limerick teenager located 'safe and well'

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK teenager who was missing from her home for over a month has been located 'safe and well' gardai have confirmed.

Michealah Quinlan (15) from  Ballyagran was first reported missing on August 20 with both gardai and her family expressing concern for her safety.

A number of nationwide appeals have been issued over the last five weeks and searches have also been carried out as part of the effort to locate Michaelah.

The Garda Press Office issued an update this Monday morning to confirm the positive news.

"Michealah Quinlan, 15 years, who was missing from Ballyagran, County Limerick since Friday, August 20 2021, has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter," read the short statement.

Gardai have not disclosed how or where the teenager was located.

