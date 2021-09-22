BREAKING: Warning issued as almost 800 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick over fortnight

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West has warned the level of Covid-19 infection in the community remains high.

And it has urged people to keep the spread of Covid-19 to "as low a level as possible."

It comes after it was revealed that there have been 1,156 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the region across the last fortnight. Of these, some 770 were in Limerick.

Overnight figures have shown a rise of 51 cases in Limerick, provisional data from the Department has shown. On top of this 13 new cases were recorded in Clare with 11 in North Tipperary.

Nationally, some 1,432 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to information just out from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of 8am today, 272 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in intensive care.

The level of infection in the community remains high and we need to contain the spread of COVID-19 to as low a level as possible. As of September 21, there have been 1,156 cases in the Mid-West over 14 days, including 770 in Limerick, 309 in Clare, and 152 in North Tipperary. pic.twitter.com/K2QMhLETQa — Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) September 22, 2021

There has now been a total of 5,209 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 30 deaths newly notified in the past week since last Wednesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "We have been closely monitoring the incidence of Covid-19 and we are reassured that that the reopening of schools has not led to an increase in transmission of Covid-19 amongst school-going children or more widely across the population. This is good news for students, parents and all those involved in the education of our children. As always, we will keep disease transmission in the population under review, but given the importance of education for our children we feel that now is the right time to evolve our approach to the public health management of Covid-19 in educational settings."

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,432* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) September 22, 2021

"From Monday September 27, we will change how we manage Covid-19 in our schools. Contact tracing of close contacts in childcare facilities and primary education and testing of asymptomatic close contacts in childcare facilities and primary education will no longer be necessary. Children aged 12 yrs or under, who are identified as close contacts in childcare, educational settings, special education settings or other non-household settings and who are asymptomatic will no longer be required to routinely restrict movements," he explained.

Dr Holohan said that public health advice remains that any person, including children aged 12 years or under who displays symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should rapidly self-isolate and not attend school or to socialise until 48 hours after they are symptom free.