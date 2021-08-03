BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures from Limerick and nationwide announced

A TOTAL of 1,015 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight, figures out this teatime confirm.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also revealed that 178 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in intensive care units around the country.

Earlier today, the Department of Public Health Mid-West announced there were 135 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick across the Bank Holiday weekend.

The majority of new cases - 52 - were recorded on Friday, with 32 on Saturday. Sunday saw 28 new confirmed cases, while there were 23 yesterday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Public health doctors around the country are reporting that outbreaks are being notified to them that originated in symptomatic people attending workplaces, or eating out, or visiting friends. Please remember that you should stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19. Together as a country, we need to keep on top of all the positive behaviours that limit the spread of disease, and integral to this is staying at home if you have any cold or flu symptoms. Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing fever, cough, cold/flu symptoms, or loss of sense of smell/taste – that could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community."

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,015* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 178 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 3, 2021

He praised the "uplifting" scenes as thousands of youngsters received their Covid-19 vaccines at the HSE's walk-in vaccination centres as being "extremely encouraging." More than 1,200 used the facility at the Limerick Racecourse.

"Young people have had an exceptionally difficult time throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Their willingness to come out to get vaccinated in droves is another example of the resilience they have shown throughout this challenging time. It is this same spirit of solidarity, commitment to keeping our whole community safe by getting vaccinated, and keeping to the basic safe measures such as staying at home if you feel unwell that will ultimately be our pathway out of this pandemic," he added.