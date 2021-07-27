BREAKING: Day-on-day rise in Limerick Covid-19 case numbers as those over 12 can now get vaccine

THIRTY-SEVEN new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours across Limerick, figures just out reveal.

Data from Public Health Mid-West has also revealed seven new cases in Clare, plus seven in North Tipperary.

It comes as nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is notified of 1,120 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of 142 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 27 are in intensive care.

As of midnight, Monday 26 July, we are reporting 1,120* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



27 in ICU. 142 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update July 27, 2021

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has also revealed that children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old can now avail of the Covid-19 vaccine, pointing out that 70% of the Irish population has now received the jab.

"Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which has been approved by Government, I encourage parents and guardians of those aged 12-15 years of age to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises," he said, "The vaccination programme has received high uptake to date. I strongly urge anyone eligible to register for a vaccine to do so as soon as possible."

Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), which has been approved by Government, I encourage parents and guardians of those aged 12-15 years of age to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) July 27, 2021

For information on registering for a Covid-19 vaccine, please visit: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/register-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine/