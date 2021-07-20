Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

BREAKING: Another four-figure rise in national Covid-19 case numbers

BREAKING: Another four-figure rise in national Covid-19 case numbers

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A FURTHER 1,110 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed overnight across the State, figures out this teatime have revealed.

The data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also reveals that Limerick has the fourth highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country, with 258 cases per 100,000 people, with only Donegal, Louth and Dublin higher.

Across the country, some 89 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 21 are in intensive care.

Earlier today, new data revealed that Limerick had seen almost 250 cases across the last week.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned that incidence rates are up in every county across the last seven days.

"During this spell of fine weather, we know that the vast majority of people are continuing to protect themselves and others by following the public health advice. This remains really important as we seek to protect as many people as possible through vaccination over the coming weeks. As we have said since the vaccine programme began, Covid-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease. Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic – please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you," Dr Glynn urged.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie