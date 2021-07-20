BREAKING: Another four-figure rise in national Covid-19 case numbers

A FURTHER 1,110 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed overnight across the State, figures out this teatime have revealed.

The data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also reveals that Limerick has the fourth highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country, with 258 cases per 100,000 people, with only Donegal, Louth and Dublin higher.

Across the country, some 89 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 21 are in intensive care.

Earlier today, new data revealed that Limerick had seen almost 250 cases across the last week.

As of midnight, Monday 19th July, we are reporting 1,110* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



21 in ICU. 89 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. July 20, 2021

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned that incidence rates are up in every county across the last seven days.

"During this spell of fine weather, we know that the vast majority of people are continuing to protect themselves and others by following the public health advice. This remains really important as we seek to protect as many people as possible through vaccination over the coming weeks. As we have said since the vaccine programme began, Covid-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease. Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic – please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you," Dr Glynn urged.