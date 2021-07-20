BREAKING: Limerick in a 'precarious' spot amid sharp rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases

ALMOST 250 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across Limerick over the last week.

The situation across the region has been described as “precarious” by a leading public health specialist, with the incidence rate up to 226.3 per 100,000 people in the city and county.

The highest number of new cases locally were recorded last Saturday, July 17 as Limerick basked in the sun with 41 instances were confirmed.​

Friday saw 25 new cases, Sunday brought 37, while there were 31 on Monday.​

Prior to this, there were 22 new Limerick cases on July 12, 22 on July 13, followed by 32 the following day.

Last Thursday, July 15 saw 37 cases.

Specialist in public health medicine Dr Anne Dee said: “The current epidemiological situation in the Mid-West is precarious as case numbers are increasing rapidly, but vaccination rates are not yet as high as we need them to be.”

She added: “If you are unvaccinated, it’s important you protect yourself by wearing a mask, keeping a social distance, was hands frequently, avoid large crowds and indoor gatherings and limit your social contacts.”

Despite the increased case numbers, there are just three patients at University Hospital Limerick who have tested positive for Covid-19 – one of whom is in intensive care on Monday.

Across the region, there has now been 259,105 people vaccinated under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme – with 19,318 doses administered last week.

Dr Dee said: “We are at a crucial stage of the pandemic where we nearly have enough people vaccinated to achieve a herd immunity among the adult population. But we must remain vigilant, not just for our own sakes, but for the sake of others. There are vulnerable people out there who can still die from this disease.”