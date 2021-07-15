BREAKING: Properties searched in Limerick as part of 'large scale' investigation into burglaries and thefts

A NUMBER of properties have been searched in Limerick as part of a 'large scale' investigation into burglaries and thefts across the Southern Region.
Gardaí from several counties across Munster carried the searches, under warrant, at locations across Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and the Cork North garda division this morning Thursday.
The investigation and search operation is being led and co-ordinated by gardai attached to an incident room which has been established at Tipperary Town garda station.
"During the course of the search a total of 17 properties were searched under warrant and a number of items including phones, documents, laptops and tools were seized," said a garda spokesperson.
No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.
