BREAKING: Properties searched in Limerick as part of 'large scale' investigation into burglaries and thefts

BREAKING: Properties searched in Limerick as part of 'large scale' investigation into burglaries and thefts

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of properties have been searched in Limerick as part of a 'large scale' investigation into burglaries and thefts across the Southern Region.

Gardaí from several counties across Munster carried the searches, under warrant, at locations across Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and the Cork North garda division this morning Thursday.

The investigation and search operation is being led and co-ordinated by gardai attached to an incident room which has been established at Tipperary Town garda station.

"During the course of the search a total of 17 properties were searched under warrant and a number of items including phones, documents, laptops and tools were seized," said a garda spokesperson.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

Intruder 'kicked in' front door of Limerick home

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie