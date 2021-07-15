Man arrested following armed robbery at Limerick off licence

A MAN is being questioned by gardai after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at an off licence in Limerick city.

According to gardai, members of staff at the premises in Corbally were threatened by an intruder who was armed with a knife when he entered at around 7pm last evening.

"The man entered the premises armed with a knife and proceeded to threaten staff. During the course of the aggravated robbery, the man took a sum of cash. He then fled the scene on foot," said a garda spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to the robbery during a follow-up search of the area.

"A sum of cash was found in his possession and he was arrested," added the spokesperson.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street garda station.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.