BREAKING: Another significant daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases across Ireland

BREAKING: Another significant daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases across Ireland

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE'S been another significant daily rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across Ireland.

Figures released this teatime from the Department of Health show there are 589 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Of this number, 17 patients are in intensive care, with 62 in total in hospitals across Ireland. This is up from 54 on this day next week.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "Scientific evidence shows that Delta is a much more transmissible variant of Covid-19, now accounting for 80% of the cases reported in Ireland. This is a challenge that is facing all of Europe, but we know that the basic public health measures still work against this variant. Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated."

He added: "With incidence of the disease continuing to increase, the rapid identification of cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 is essential. We are asking anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to work with our contact tracers to identify all of your close contacts so that they, their families and colleagues can be protected. If you know you are a close contact of someone with Covid-19, or if you have any symptoms, stay at home and organise a free test as soon as possible."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie