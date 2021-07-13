BREAKING: Another significant daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases across Ireland

THERE'S been another significant daily rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across Ireland.

Figures released this teatime from the Department of Health show there are 589 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Of this number, 17 patients are in intensive care, with 62 in total in hospitals across Ireland. This is up from 54 on this day next week.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "Scientific evidence shows that Delta is a much more transmissible variant of Covid-19, now accounting for 80% of the cases reported in Ireland. This is a challenge that is facing all of Europe, but we know that the basic public health measures still work against this variant. Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated."

He added: "With incidence of the disease continuing to increase, the rapid identification of cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 is essential. We are asking anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to work with our contact tracers to identify all of your close contacts so that they, their families and colleagues can be protected. If you know you are a close contact of someone with Covid-19, or if you have any symptoms, stay at home and organise a free test as soon as possible."